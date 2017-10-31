Won’t part even an inch : Sonowal

Guwahati, October 30 2017: Amid a raging debate over whether Assam and Manipur will lose parts of its land to Nagalim, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has stated that not an inch of State’s land will be parted with and the territorial integrity of the State will be protected .

There have been protests in different places demanding the disclosure of the 2015 Framework Agreement inked between NSCN-IM and Government of India .

Assam Congress has demanded a special session of State Assembly to discuss the Framework Agreement .

Manipur, meanwhile, has formed a sub-committee consisting of seven members of different political parties to draft a comprehensive memorandum on the issue of Indo-Naga peace talks, to be submitted to the Prime Minister.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh had convened an all-party meet to discuss the issue of the State’s territorial integrity .

Naga People’s Front (NPF) refrained from participating in the meeting.

NPF is a coalition partner in the BJP-led Government.

Manipur Congress has demanded clarification from BJP Government .

NPF has reiterated the need “to work for unity and integrity of the people by integrating all contiguous Naga inhabited areas under one administrative roof and also to provide protection to all the ethnic groups who are indigenous inhabitants of all Naga inhabited areas” .

NPF further said it will work to achieve the aims stated in the party manifesto in 2017 Manipur election: “To work for and assist any possible manner on any approach for peaceful solution of the Indo-Naga political issue” .

NSCN-IM has served extortion notices in some areas along Assam-Nagaland border causing huge resentment .

Congress in Assam stated that Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Government extended cease fire agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM beyond Nagaland in 2001 which was stoutly resisted by Congress Government in Assam .

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said, “Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has not opposed the ceasefire extension to Assam.

BJP president Ranjit Kumar Das and Chief Minister Sonowal are speaking in different voices of NSCN-IM issue.”

Gogoi said, “Like Manipur, Assam Government must convene all party meeting and pressurize New Delhi to reveal the contents of Framework Agreement.

We will support the Chief Minister if he moves New Delhi.”

Interlocutor of Naga peace talks RN Ravi recently held talks with the Working Committee of the six Naga national political groups (NNPGs) and civil society organisations on the Naga peace process .

The next round of discussion will with NNPGS will take place soon .

Greater Nagalim is NSCN-IM’s core demand.

Greater Nagalim stipulates integration of Naga inhabited areas of Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Myanmar.

Source: The Sangai Express / ET Bureau