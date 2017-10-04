Works Minister instructs engineers to repair roads on priority basis

Imphal, October 03 2017: Works Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh instructed the engineers of the Department to take up repairing and maintenance works of certain roads in view of next month’s Manipur Sangai Festival .

Chairing the monthly review meeting of the Works Department today, at the Conference Hall of his New Secretariat office, the Minister firmly instructed the engineers to take up the works at the earliest .

Today’s meeting mainly discussed road repairing works in connection with the Sangai Festival.

Minister Biswajit also asked the engineers about the conditions of the roads leading to the venues of the festival .

Instructing the engineers to submit the estimates for repairing of all important roads in and around Sangai Festival venues, the he said that once the whole estimate is finalised, the officials may start work on a priority basis .

In Bishnupur district, the Minister and the engineers identified the repairing of the peripheral roads of Sendra, Keibul Lamjao, and beautification work of Moirang and the surrounding areas, as the major works needed to be taken up.

During the meeting, Biswajit and the engineers identified certain roads in Imphal East district which also needed repairing works.

The roads identified include RDS Crossing to Yairipok, the interior road of New Checkon, Soibam Leikai Wangkhei Khunou Road, Ayangpalli Road, Hatta to JNIMS, Dingku Road, Imphal-Saikul Road, etc .

In Imphal West, roads identified include DM College Campus, the road to DM College Indoor Stadium, Naoremthong to Langol Games Village to Lamphel Police Station, Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak, ICAR Lamphel Road, Iroishemba to Zoo (via CAU) Road .

Observing that the border town of Moreh will attract many tourists during the Sangai Festival, Minister Biswajit instructed that the roads including the one approaching Gate No 1 and 2 and IVRs in the town to be repaired and mended .

The Minister also highlighted the deplorable road conditions in most of the hill District Headquarters, and instructed the Chief Engineer and his team to visit Ukhrul and identify the roads which need repairing on priority basis .

He also said that repairing work of roads in Tamenglong District Headquarter should be completed at the earliest and asked the engineers to identify roads needing repairing in all hill District Headquarters .

Minister Biswajit also asked the Divisional Heads of the Department to prepare roadmaps of their projects .

Today’s meeting was also attended by Commissioner Works, K Radhakumar Singh, the Chief Engineer and other engineers of the Department.

Source: The Sangai Express