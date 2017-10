World Tourism Day, 2017 organised by Tourism Department, Government of Manipur under the theme “Sustainable Tourism – a tool for development” was held at Phayeng Village, Imphal West on September 29, 2017.

Cultural items like Khou Chongba, Thougal Jagoi, Exhibition of Mukna, Wa-Chingba (Khangching), Chakpa Song and different musical items were performed including “The Vinyl Records” an India-based All-girl Rock Band of four from North-East India.

1 of 46

Photos by : Laishram Ranbir