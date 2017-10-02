WWII bombs, ammos recovered

Imphal, October 01 2017: Several pieces of World War II era bombs and bullets have been recovered from Langol village near Pallel where the Indian National Army and Japanese forces had a camp.

The war artefacts were recovered after excavation of a battle site by the Second World War Imphal Campaign Foundation, Tengnoupal AC MLA D Korungthang and local villagers .

At the initiative of MLA D Korungthang, the battle site has been already developed as a park christened Langol Park.

From the park, one can enjoy a panoramic view of Imphal Valley .

Recounting oral narratives he heard from village elders when he was a child, Korungthang said that there are two hill ranges called Tlang Lhung Bung and Nganbung opposite to Langol village .

While one hill range was occupied by Allied Forces, the other was occupied by Japanese and the two sides fought fierce battles there .

“Apart from spent bullets, helmets and swords, skeletons covered with pieces of military uniforms were found at the battle site when we were children”, Korungthang said .

A large number of spent bullets were recovered when a portion of Nganbung hill was levelled for construction of a Church in June-July this year .

Korungthang said that he would open a small museum at the park where all the war relics recovered from the surrounding areas would be exhibited .

Apart from the war relics, Maring traditional dress items would also be displayed at the museum, said the MLA .

Second World War Imphal Campaign Foundation co-founder Yumnam Rajeshwar said that Japanese Army’s 33rd Division and INA had a camp near Langol village.

They attacked the Pallel airfield and destroyed eight aircrafts of the Allied forces in the first week of May, 1944 .

Source: The Sangai Express