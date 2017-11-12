12TH NE business summit

Imphal, November 17 2017: Textiles, Commerce and Industries, Works, Power, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Administrative Reforms and Information and Public Relations, Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh has invited investors from across the country to visit and invest in the State saying that Manipur will be the gateway of India to South East Asia.

He said Manipur will have good opportunities for investment in the various industries because railway connectivity will come to Imphal City by 2019 and with the Trans Asian highways expected to connect the ASEAN countries.

The Minister was speaking at the 12th North East Business Summit “Transforming North East: The Engine for India’s Growth” at the The Lalit, New Delhi today.

He said the initiative of the Look East Policy to Act East Policy will connect the entire North East States of India to South East Asian Countries to boost the economy and relationships in the region.

Source: Imphal Times