2nd Kwatha Festival, 2017 hosted by Roots For Freedom and Kwatha Peoples Welfare Organisation was held from October 27 to October 29, 2017.

Various events including cultural items, songs and even thabal chongba were performed during the three day long festival which was organised at Kwatha Village in Tengnoupal District.

Photos by: Laishram Ranbir