After Ukhrul, Senapati, CCpur and Chandel, CM N Biren once more wins the heart of Tamenglong people

Imphal, November 15 2017: Highlights:-

– CM announces Rs.325 Crore special package for Tamenglong district for this current financial year

– Inaugurates 50 bedded Tamenglong district hospital

– Laid Foundation stones for construction Rani Gaidinlui Market Shed, FCI godown, Transit Accomodation.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh once more proves himself as the inevitable leader of the state with thousands welcoming him at Tamenglong district today.

Since N.Biren Singh become the Chief Minister of Manipur, relationship between the hill people and the government of Manipur have been improved a lot with people of almost all district welcoming the Chief Minister.

After Ukhrul, Churachandpur, Senapati and Chandel, 100s of people today gave grand reception to Chief Minister N.Biren Singh at Tamenglong district head quarter.

BJP Mandal Tamenglong organised a reception function of the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleague at Tamenglong Lower ground.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the 50 bedded Tamenglong district hospital.

Speaking during the inuaguration N.Biren Singh appeals the people to make use of the hospital judiciously .

.NBiren singh also laid foundation stone of Rani Gaidinlui Market shed to be constructed at the cost of Rs.10 crore at Tamenglong district head quarter, FCI godown and a transit Accommodation center.

Speaking during the reception programme, N.Biren SIngh said that all the structured which were laid foundation stones today will be completed by last week of Janaury or by 1st week of February next year.

The transit Accommodation center is being constructed to accommodate the government employees who will be on govt. duty for taking up developmental works in the district.

Moreover, the accommodation center can also be utilised for other government related works.

Chief Minister also announced Rs.325 crore special package for taking up developmental works for the whole of Tamenglong district.

Other cabinet Ministers, government officials were also attended during the meeting.

Source: Imphal Times