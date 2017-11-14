All is set for 1st North East Development Summit at Imphal

Imphal, November 13 2017: State Government is all set to organising a North East Development Summit from November 21 to November 22 , 2017 .

This submit being organise by the Manipur Infrastructure Development Agency (MIDA), a Government of Manipur undertaking in collaboration with India Foundation, New Delhi is the first of its kind being initiated under the vibrant leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

MIDA has already started preparatory work to make the submit success under the guidance of Chief Minister & Ram Madhav .

Official source said that tentative list of invitees has been finalized.

The lists comprise of 8 Union Ministers, Govt of India, and Chief Ministers of all the North Eastern States, Ambassadors /High Commissioners of 21 different countries, senior officials of Govt of India, well known corporate leaders and members of Chambers of Commerce.

The Venue for the Summit will be at the City Convention Hall at Imphal, which can accommodate upto 680 people.

The venue including sound and light systems is being spruced up and would be ready well before the Summit.

The Summit is an opportunity for the NE Region of India to showcase its economic potential and engage with other Govt agencies, Embassies of various countries & investors to enhance the growth of the region and its neighborhood.

The event will contribute significantly to the development of the entire North East Region.

The gathering will be a platform to explore the potential of NE India as an investment hub.

The Summit will be structured around the following main themes:

1. Trade & Investment

2. Connectivity & Infrastructure Development

3. Tourism Development

4. Skill development, capacity building & entrepreneurship

5. Bio-economy sector etc .

It may be noted that organising committee of the NE-Development Summit already formed headed by Suresh Prabhu ,Union Minister for Commerce & Industries, Govt of India as the Chairman, N.Biren, Chief Minister, Manipur as Co-Chairman , Ram Madhav ,Director India Foundation ,Shri Himanta Biswa Assam Minister ,Vice Chairman Niti Aayok , Rajat Sethi ,Advisor to CM ,Manipur are members & Asnikumar Singh Vice Chairman of MIDA as Convenor of the committee .

The Manipur govt is trying to attract investors from inside & outside the country .

As a part of this effort Chief Minister himself visited Delhi recently along with state officials and interacted with Key people of different ministries of govt of India as well as representatives of leading MNCs .

At present the Manipur state govt have commissioned a two members team led by PK Singh IAS, Principal Secy Tourism & Rajat Sethi Advisor to CM at Dubai ,the team highlighted the potential of Manipur to a variety of leading investors at Dubai .

Another two members team led by Asnikumar Vice Chairman MIDA & Dr Sureshbabu Addl CS Home/Hort cum CEO MIDA at Delhi ,the team interacted with different key officials of Central ministries as well as business houses & foreign embassies highlighting the investment potential in Manipur in different Infrastructure & Development sectors in the near future .

It may also be recalled that the honourable President of India have already agreed to Inaugurate the summit along with Manipur Sangai Festival on the same day .

One more very interesting news N.Biren,CM is persuaded very hard with the help of Ram Madhav National General Secretary BJP to Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister C & I & PMO for formal announcement reintroduction of NEIIP (North East Industrial and Investment Policy) which was expired on 1st Dec.

2014 in advance of this upcoming NE-DS at Imphal ,which will be instrumental for attracting & bush up the investors in the NE States particularly in Manipur .

The sources said Commerce & Industries Ministry GoI already circulated draft policy in this regards & circulated for inter ministerial comments some weeks back ,at present pending with DoNER & PMO ,however BJP National Gen Secy Shri Ram Madhav is helping to cleared it at the earliest on the request of Manipur Chief Minister .

Meanwhile N.Biren, Chief Minister formally lunch a website – http://www.neds2017.in/ for NE-DS 2017 by twittering in his twitter account today.

Source: Imphal Times