Asian Cup Jeet-Kune-Do Championship: Players preparing hard without any assistance from Government

Yairipok, November 12 2017: 11 Jeet-Kune-Do players of the state, who are selected to represent India in the Asian Cup Jeet-Kune-Do Championship, 2017 scheduled to be held at Pattaya Sports Complex in Thailand from December 24 to December 28 are working days and night without getting any sort of assistance from the government.

General Secretary of Jeet Kune-Do Association of Manipur, Dr.Laishram Ibomcha said that the players have high potential of winning medals in the championship.

Talking to reporters at Bishnunaha Mayai Leikai Community Hall, Yairipok, Dr.Ibomcha said that players from the state who represent India at earlier tournaments had bagged medals many times.

In the recently held National Championship Manipur was the overall team champion.

However, with no help from the state government players are facing hard time in preparing for the tournament, Ibomha said.

He further added that some of the promising players could not participate the International championship due to financial constraint.

Jeet-Kune-Do players of the state selected to represent India in the Asian cup are Keisham Lanchenba in 30 kg category; Arubam Tennison Meetei in 35 Kg category; Moirangthem Kelvin Singh and Ch.Ninhthem in 50 Kg Catagory; W.Hemlet Meitei in full contact 40 kg category; Victoroy Oinam in 51 Kg category; N.Hitler in 55 Kg Catagory and O Rishikanta in 66 kg category.

Female players taking part are Toijam Anjana Devi in 45 kg category and Kabita Longjam in 50 Kg category.

