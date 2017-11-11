Biswajit inspects highways, says still committed to improve surface connectivity

IMPHAL | Nov 10: Public Works Minister Shri Thongam Biswajit Singh today inspected road repairing and pot hole mending works along Imphal –Dimapur National Highway No. 39 and Tiddim Road ahead of the President of India’s visit to the Manipur Sangai Festival 2017.

Speaking to media persons on the sideline of the inspection tour at Ningthoukhong, the Minister said that road repairing works of the highways and the Keibul Lamjao approach road have been initiated ahead of the Sangai Festival. He asserted that this is not the end of road repairing works.

The government, he said, is still committed to improve surface connectivity by improving road conditions including national and state highways and lane. He said that officials have also been instructed to undertake proper road repairing work after the Sangai Festival.

He continued in accordance to its earlier commitment to improve road conditions ahead of the Sangai Festival once the weather allows, the government has already started repairing of roads around Palace Compound, the Kongba Road among others.

Regarding the approach road leading to Lamboikhongnangkhong, the minister stated that considering the importance of the road in connection with the Sangai Festival, repairing works have been initiated.

The Minister, accompanied by engineers of the Works department including Executive Engineers and others, inspected the black topping and pothole mending works along the National Highway 39 at Koirengei Area and at Ningthoukhong along the Tiddim Road.