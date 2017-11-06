CAT takes up RIMS case

Imphal, November 05 2017: The issue of alleged discrepancies in the appointment of Director in-charge/Officiating Director of RIMS has reached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Being an institute under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, appointment of administrator or Director should be done in accordance with the Ministry’s rules .

If there is any instance of violation of rules, one may lodge complaints to the CAT .

After the expiry of Dr Sekharjit’s term as the last regular Director of RIMS, the Ministry appointed Dr Ch Arunkumar as Director-in-charge of RIMS.

He was followed by Dr S Rita .

At the time when Dr S Rita was appointed as Director in-charge, there was a contention that no second Director-in-charge should be appointed where there was already one Director-in-charge .

After the resignation of Dr S Rita, Dr Ch Arunkumar was reinstated as Director-in-charge of RIMS.

On attaining the age of superannuation, Dr Arunkumar retired from service as Director-in-charge on February 28 this year.

There was no Director or Director-in-charge during the month of March .

In spite of rules which say that only doctors should be appointed to the post of the head of a medical institute, IAS RK Dinesh was appointed as Director-in-charge of RIMS on April 2 this year .

However, RK Dinesh went back to the State Government on July 31 after handing over his charge to Dr Nabachandra of Forensic Science Department .

Later on August 14, the Ministry issued an order whereby North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Head Dr Ahanthem Santa was appointed as Officiating Director of RIMS .

Citing discrepancies and irregularities in the appointment of Directors-in-charge and Officiating Director after the expiry of Dr Sekharjit’s term as regular Director, a complaint was lodged at CAT, Delhi .

The complaint was lodged by a candidate who took part in the personnel interaction held at Nirman Bhavan, Delhi on February 13 this year under the aegis of Search and Selection Committee for appointment of a regular Director to RIMS, informed a source .

Dr Ahanthem Santa was also one of the candidates at the personnel interaction programme.

The complaint was based on two points.

While the first point challenged the appointment of IAS RK Dinesh as Director-in-charge of RIMS, the second point contended that Dr Ahanthem Santa did not fulfil the eligibility criteria for appointment as Officiating Director, conveyed the source .

Both the cases which challenged orders issued by the Ministry for appointment of RK Dinesh as Director-in-charge and Dr A Santa as Officiating Director were accepted by CAT and a case hearing was held on October 25 at Delhi .

Even as the respondent was directed to submit written reply within four weeks, no reply was submitted.

Subsequently, the respondent was asked to pay Rs 5000 to the CAT Bar Association .

Further, the respondent was asked to submit an explanation regarding the failure to submit written reply .

Second hearing of the case pertaining to Dr A Santa has been fixed on November 9, added the source.

