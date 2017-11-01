Chagaa Ngee – Liangmai cultural festival observed, Minister Biswajit assures overall development

Imphal, October 31 2017: The present BJP led Government in the State is working for an inclusive development without any differences between the hills and the valley, said Works Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh today .

The Minister was speaking at the Chagaa Ngee – Liangmai Cultural Festival at Makui (Liangchi) village, Senapati district .

Biswajit said that it is important to develop every village in the State to bring overall development in the State .

He said that India is a unique country, inhabited by people belonging to different communities with different language, culture, tradition, festivals .

Likewise there are also more than 40 ethnic groups in Manipur, he said, adding that each and every community made their contribution towards the betterment of the State .

Stressing on the need to bring unity among the different communities, Minister Biswajit said that Manipur is made up of both the hills and the valley .

He said that the people should encourage the age-old bond between the different communities that was there during the times of the forefathers .

The Minister also delved on the importance of the festival and said that the way people from different communities residing in the area are involved in the festival is an example of unity among the people .

He said that it is time for the people to start thinking for the collective good and to work towards a ‘New Manipur’.

He continued that the people cannot expect the Government alone to bring development .

Meanwhile, responding to memorandums submitted by the local village authority regarding improvement of road connectivity in the area, the Minister assured to complete the PMGSY road extension work from Neibet Road to Makui village via Saramjao at the earliest .

He also assured to oversee that other IVRs are also repaired at the earliest .

Stressing that improving road connectivity is of major concern of the Government, the Minister urged the local leaders to identify roads connecting the nearby villages and make proposals of the same so that he may look into it.

Replying to another demand for installation of a 33 KVA Power Sub Station at Makui village, the Minister also assured to look into how to improve power supply in the area although installation of a 33 KVA sub-station in the village may be inappropriate .

Biswajit also assured to change the present 25KVA with a 100 KVA transformer within 3-4 days if the weather allows.

He further assured to improve power supply in Langka Part II .

The Minister said that he will send a joint team of PWD and the Power Department officials to look into the demands of the locals at the earliest .

He also inaugurated a football ground at the village.

Other highlights of the festival included a cultural dance competition, cultural dance performances of different communities, etc.

Source: The Sangai Express