Chandel hosts 2nd hill dist headquarters’ Cabinet meet : Cabinet approves draft investment policy

Imphal, November 04 2017: A Cabinet meet held today at Chandel mini-secretariat approved a draft Industrial and Investment Policy of Manipur 2017 .

It was the second time that Cabinet meeting was held at a hill district headquarters.

Earlier, the BJP-led coalition Government held a Cabinet meeting at Churachandpur district headquarters .

Speaking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting, IPR Minister and Government spokesman Thongam Biswajit informed that a draft Industrial and Investment Policy of Manipur 2017 which was formulated with the primary objective of promoting the State’s economic growth and provide jobs to each and every citizen of the State has been approved by the Cabinet .

Under this policy, investors from outside the State would be given lands on lease to set up industrial units in the State and the industrial units thus set up would be given incentives .

The North East Business Summit which would be held at Imphal on November 21 and 22 is also aimed at giving a concrete shape to the draft industrial and investment policy, Biswajit said .

Apart from highlighting the State’s industrial and investment potential, the summit is also aimed at giving a boost to micro, small and medium enterprises in the State .

With a view to revive Manipur University of Culture, the Cabinet meeting gave post facto approval to the 30 posts of teaching staff and nine posts of non-teaching staff which were already created .

The Cabinet also discussed the State Film and Television Institute which is currently defunct.

The State Cabinet gave its approval to create necessary posts of academic and non-academic staff so that the institute can function smoothly, conveyed the Government spokesman .

The meeting also agreed on re-engagement of the Raj Bhavan’s PPS and PRO.

Even though these posts are not purely technical posts, anybody does not fit the bill .

As such, the State Cabinet decided on re-engagement .

The meeting further reviewed incomplete development projects taken up in Chandel district through a power-point presentation .

The meeting agreed to explore sources of fund so as to complete the incomplete projects .

Another agenda which figured prominently at the Cabinet meeting was water treatment plants .

Even though work orders for construction of water treatment plants were issued in time, the concerned contractors did not complete the projects in time.

As such, there is a strong possibility of escalation in the project cost by Rs 38 crore, Biswajit said.

The Cabinet meeting even discussed about recuperating the escalated project cost from the contractors .

The State Government introduced the idea of holding Cabinet meetings at hill district headquarters so that it can make direct assessment of the needs, grievances and aspirations of hill people and at the same time win their confidence, added the IPR Minister.

Source: The Sangai Express