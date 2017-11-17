Changangei locals block airport gate to protest Ibemcha killing

IMPHAL | Nov 16 : Locals of Changangei Mayai Leikai today blocked the exit gate of the Imphal Airport for around half hour as police stopped them from meeting the chief minister, N. Biren regarding the suspicious death of L. (0) Ibemcha Devi wife of L. Nabakanta Singh of Khangmong Meisnam Leikai.

Earlier before blocking the gate the locals staged a sit-in protest near the Imphal Airport exit gate demanding justice for the deceased woman organised by the JAC Against the Brutal Killing of Ibemcha Devi.

At around 2.30 pm the locals opened the road block as representatives of the JAC were given the permission to meet the chief minister.

Speaking to media persons the JAC’s convenor, Ng. Chaoba said that in the late evening of Monday last, family members of the deceased’s husband informed to Ibemcha’s parents that she passed away after getting burnt from a rice cooker blast.

He added that when family members of the deceased visited the spot of the said blast they found that noting in the room were burnt or affected. So it is highly possible that she was probably burnt alive by her husband and his family members, added the convenor.

Earlier there were several cases of torture by the husband and his family members as she was unable to give birth to a child, said Chaoba.

The husband of the deceased surrendered to the police on the next day but he has not admitted that he burnt his wife.

The JAC appealed to the chief minister, N. Biren and to the authority concerned to investigate the matter and punish the culprits.