CM N Biren Singh attends to about 500 complaints on Peoples’ Day

Imphal, November 17 2017: Thousands of people turned up on the joint Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit to highlight their grievances to the Chief Minister N.Biren Singh at CM’s Secretariat today.

The Chief Minister attended to as many as 500 complaints and personally met nearly 1500 people from 8:00 am to 3:15 pm.

On the occasion, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) screened various documentaries highlighting the achievements of the new government and Chief Minister’s visit to various hill districts of the State.

Speaking to the media persons, Chief Minister said that the government is focusing on action oriented policies and programmes for the welfare of the people and State.

He affirmed that the new government is right on track towards bringing development in the State.

Seeking people’s support and co-operation, Chief Minister said, “I am doing my level best to serve the people of the State.”

Refuting the allegations made by the Opposition parties, he said that people are witnessing the recent progress and development in the State and what the new government is tirelessly working for its people.

He stated that the new government didn’t announce any false promises to the people, everything has been put before the public.

He said that since its inception, the government is maintaining complete transparency to achieve good governance in the State.

He asserted that the new government is trying its best to resolve the misdeeds/issues done by the previous government.

As of now, there hasn’t been a single protest/agitation against the present government by the people of the State, he added.

Stating the grievances of differently-abled persons, widows, and old-aged persons, Chief Minister said that the government is conducting assessment camps in various districts for the identification and issue of disability certificate and assessment of nature of disability for providing appropriate aids and appliances for persons with disability living in the State.

Mentioning some of the developmental projects being taken up in the State, he said that the Tamenglong-Haflong road is upgrading to National Highway, construction of Water Supply Scheme estimated cost of Rs 40 crores at Tamenglong etc.

Chief Minister further stated that the health insurance scheme for BPL families which would provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for medical treatment would be launched on 1st January, 2018.He mentioned that to ease the financial burden faced by widows, the application form for the Health Care Insurance Scheme for widows is being issued here today.

Mentioning about hosting the North-East Development Summit during Manipur Sangai Festival 2017, Chief Minister said that preparations are almost complete for the upcoming Sangai festival.

Various National and International investors and companies are expected to participate in the North-East Development Summit to be held on 21st-22nd November, 2017, he added.

He said that till now, Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have confirmed to attend the Festival.

A media team from Myanmar would visit the State and interact with the media persons of the State during the festival.

An exhibition football match will be played between Women football team from Mandalay and Manipur Women football team under the theme “Connecting through Sports” in the Sangai Festival, he added.

He said that he will inaugurate the Curtain Raiser of the Manipur Sangai Festival 2017 at Keibul Lamjao on 19 November 2017.And the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will formally inaugurate the Manipur Sangai Festival 2017 and North-East Development Summit on 21st November, 2017 .

Source: Imphal Times