Cops aspirants of 2013, 2016 roll out bandh threats

Imphal, November 06 2017: All Manipur Police Constable (Male/Civil) Viva Voce Completed Candidate Fresh Batch (2016, 10+2) has warned of launching bandh and blockade from Nov 10 to Nov 13 if the DPC result is not declared by Nov 9 .

Speaking to reporters today at Manipur Press Club, general secretary of All Manipur Police Constable (Male/Civil) Viva Voce Completed Candidate Fresh Batch (2016, 10+2) Manichandra Chanambam said series of agitations had been launched demanding declaration of the recruitment result .

The candidates had served an ultimatum to declare the recruitment result by Nov 4. However, the Govt has failed to declare the result still, he said .

The candidates met Deputy Chief Minister today on the matter.

However, no breakthrough was achieved during the meeting.

As such, the candidates would impose bandh in the valley and blockade in the hills from 5 pm of Nov 10 to 5 pm of Nov 13 if the Govt fails to declare the result by November 9, Manichandra said .

On the other hand, the All Manipur DPC Completed Re-Recruitment Candidate of Police Constable (Male) 2013 Batch has warned of launching intense form of agitation in collaboration with guardian association if the recruitment results are not declared within Nov 15 .

Addressing media persons today at Manipur Press Club, A Binoy, president of All Manipur DPC Completed Re-Recruitment Candidate of Police Constable (Male) 2013 Batch rued that the results of police constable re-recruitment remained undeclared even though the Govt has been urged umpteen times to declare the results .

Even as the candidates met Dy CM today, no positive assurance to the demand was given, he said .

As such, the association in collaboration with its different units and guardians’ association would launch intense forms of agitation if the results are not declared within November 15, Binoy further warned .

He further said that no other recruitment results of the Police dept should be declared before declaring the results of the re-recruitment of Police Constable (Male) 2013 batch .

A strong massive protest to declare the DPC results was held some time back.

