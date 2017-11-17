CorCom boycotts Indian President visit to Manipur; calls General Strike

Imphal, November 16 2017: Conglomerate of rebel groups of the region Co-ordinating Committee while boycotting the visit of the President of India Ram Nath Kovind to the state of Manipur has called general strike across the state from 5 am of November 21 till 8 am of November 22 .

Indian President Ramnath Kovind is arriving in the state on the said day the rebels’ body called general strike to inaugurate the Manipur Sangai Tourism Festival here in Imphal.

The statement term the President of India as the head of the Indian state which colonised the state of Manipur.

It also recounted the series of human rights violation that occurred in the state of Manipur by the Indian Security forces under the shadow of the draconian act Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) .

The statement said that during the general strike emergency services, medicals, religious activities media, electricity and Water Supply will be exempted.

Source: Imphal Times