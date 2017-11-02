Culture beyond religion : Najma

Imphal, November 01 2017: Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has said that culture is beyond religion explaining that “though we belong to any religion and worship any God, whichever way our remembrance and creator is, we are all united in one thing, that we are all Indian” .

The Governor said this while speaking as the chief guest at the Noon Session of ‘Kut 2017’ at 1st Manipur Rifles Ground, Imphal today .

Dr Heptulla also congratulated the people of the State for unity amongst the people despite the diversity and expressed her gratitude to the artists for not just performing the cultural dances but also going back to history where their ancestors lived a harsh life in the forest .

She also stated that the people of the State should continue sharing their belongings as their ancestors did .

The Governor also expressed happiness with the prayer delivered during the the Kut celebration for it is a remembrance of “our creator.

We should remember our creator while we enjoy the bounty of nature which has been given to us.” She appealed to the people to embrace one’s culture, tradition, art, crafts, dresses and foods and also help one another to bring growth and development in the State.

Kut Festival is the premiere festival of the Kuki-Chin- Mizo group of Manipur, celebrated every year on November 1 throughout the State .

Also known as “Chavang Kut”, it is one of the main festivals of Manipur and is celebrated with great fervour and zest.

It is an autumn festival of thanksgiving and prayers are offered for a bountiful harvest season and prosperity of the people .

Traditional dances by cultural troupes of Thadou, Hmar, Kom, Vaiphei, etc., were also shown as part of the celebration .

The Kut festival was also attended by Agriculture Minister V Hangkhalian as functional president and Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh; MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar, CAFPD Minister Karam Shyam, PHED Minister Losii Dikho, Outer MP Thangso Baite, GS Haopu, Chairman State Level Kut Committee; Chief Secretary RR Rashmi and DGP LM Khaute as guests at the celebration.

Source: The Sangai Express