Demand for immediate issuance of posting order for SSA-UPT appointed in 2016

IMPHAL | Nov 16 : Upper Primary Teacher (SSA) 2016 Tribal Fraternity has appealed for immediate issuance of posting order in respect of the SSA-UPT appointed in 2016, said a release.

The release has mentioned that the teachers were selected by then government of Manipur following due process of selection. But the posting order of the said post was halted due to election code of conduct, in view of the Manipur Legislative Assembly election 2017, it added.

The present government instituting a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate any alleged misconduct by the recruiting authority and delaying the issuance of posting order, has only aggravated the plight of the selected individuals for no fault of their own, said the release.

It further stated that if the grievances are not taken care by November 20, there will be a severe agitations and the state government will be held responsible for any untoward incidents.