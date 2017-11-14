Deputy CM flagged off Assam Rifles Tri Nation Motorcycle expedition for Nagaland

Imphal, Nov 13: Assam Rifles Tri Nation Motorcycle expedition travelling through the vast uncharted territories of North Eastern India, Bangladesh and Myanmar with an aim of spreading the message of peace & unity was flagged off today by Y Joykumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur for Nagaland after spending two days in Imphal.

The Assam Rifles Tri Nation Motorcycle expeditioners rally was flagged off from Mantripukhri.

Col PKS Gaur, Team Leader of the expedition briefed Deputy Chief Minister of the expedition and described the teams experience during their journey.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister interacted with the team members of the expedition and acknowledged their role in spreading the noble message of unity and peace.

A special cultural program was also organised by the children of ARPS, Mantripukhri to bid farewell to the riders who rode towards Kohima before heading for their final destination Shillong.

It may be recall that the Assam Rifles Tri Nation Motorcycle expeditioners during their halt in Imphal, called on the Governor of Manipur Najma A Heptulla and briefed her about the expedition.

The team members also interacted with the NCC cadets and the youth of Imphal, before paying homage to the fallen heroes at Imphal War Cemetery.