DFO Thoubal campaign to welcome Migratory Birds

Thoubal, November 17 2017: In its effort to protect the migratory birds which started arriving in the state Divisional Forest Officer of Thoubal District RK Amarjit today launched a Loud Speaker Campaign for Welcoming the visitors.

The campaign aims to spread message to all the villages in the periphery of the wetland and lakes within the jurisdiction of Divisional Forest Officer Thoubal district.

Speaking at the launching function of the campaign, RK Amarjit said that on November 10, a cycle rally was organised to spread the message for protection of the migratory birds.

This campaign is also to spread the message about the importance of preserving and safeguarding the migratory birds visiting from far of places”, Amarjit said.

Wild Life warden Thoubal W. Ramchandra and Forest Range officials were also present in the launching function.

Source: Imphal Times