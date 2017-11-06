Finance Department initiates pay revision process

Imphal, November 05 2017: The Finance Department has initiated due process to work out a modality for pay revision and removal of pay anomalies among State Government employees.

Finance Department has already begun preparations for a four-day consultative meeting with 20 major departments from November 15 to 18 in order to study their organisational structures, numbers of posts, RRs and existing pay scales, sources informed .

The consultative meeting would be chaired by the Principal Secretary (Finance) and it would be held in his office chamber .

The departments selected for the consultative meeting are Agriculture, Education (S), Directorate of Commerce and Industries, Directorate of Handloom and Textiles, Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Art and Culture, Medical Directorate, PWD, PHED, Water Resources Department, Manipur Police, Revenue, Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs and Hills, Transport, Economics and Statistics, Information Technology, Directorate of Environment, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry and Relief and Disaster Management .

The Principal Secretary (Finance) would discuss about working out a modality for pay revision with officials of four/five departments each day .

Among others, the meeting would be attended by Commissioners, Directors and Chief Engineers of engineering departments .

The consultative meeting has been planned in accordance with a decision adopted at a meeting of the fitment committee chaired by Chief Secretary RR Rashmi on October 23 .

Even though the previous Government gave in-principle consent to implementation of the 7th Pay, it also took a Cabinet decision to determine the time of implementing 7th Pay as per a report of the fitment committee headed by the Chief Secretary as chairman .

GAD Secretary N Ashokumar and Law Secretary Th Kaminikumar are members of the fitment committee .

Finance Department has already given prescribed format to different departments seeking detailed information about implementation of the 7th Pay .

However, as around 30 departments are yet to furnish information sought by Finance Department, the Government is unable to calculate revised pay and the amount that would be needed as and when the 7th Pay is implemented .

During the fitment committee meeting held on October 23, the GAD Secretary was asked to call GAD related associations and discuss with them about implementation of the 7th Pay while the Law Secretary was asked to study legal aspects about implementation of the 7th Pay and give due suggestions to the Government, informed the sources .

Notably, the Manipur Government Services Federation (MGSF) has been demanding implementation of the 7th Pay as soon as possible, and State Government employees acting under the stewardship of MGSF, took mass casual leave on October 25 .

Five employees who took part in the strike were invited to tea and arrested by police even though they were released after furnishing PR bonds on the next day .

Moreover, they were suspended from service the same evening, invoking strong protest .

Taking strong exception to the suspension, MGSF has threatened to launch intense forms of agitation if the suspension orders are not revoked at the earliest.

Source: The Sangai Express