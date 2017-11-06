Former Minister Haokholet Kipgen conferred Balipara Foundation Lifetime Service Award

Kangpokpi, November 05 2017: Former Cabinet Minister of the State, Haokholet Kipgen, President, Foundation for Environment and Economic Service (FEEDS), the host institute of KVK Sylvan Hengbung, was awarded a ‘Lifetime Service Award’ by Balipara Foundation on November 3, at Guwahati .

The Lifetime Service Award was conferred to the former Cabinet Minister during the 4th edition of Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum 2017, at Vivanta By Taj, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam for embodying the core values of sustainable development through FEEDS.

Balipara Foundation Lifetime Service Award is given to an individual of legendary proportions.

A personality, whose life has been devoted to the ecology of the people of the Eastern Himalayas and whose philosophy and purpose has been guided by the need to protect, restore and care for nature .

Haokholet Kipgen received the award from Lobsang Sangay, Tibetan President in exile, in the presence of Ranjit Barthakur, Founder Trustee, Balipara Foundation along with various other leaders of the South East Asian countries.

The 4th edition of the Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum was attended by more than 1200 participants and around 270 reknowed invitees across the world .

Ranjit Barthakur, Founder Trustee, Balipara Foundation, while honoring the former Minister,said that FEEDS has adopted many innovative and unique community inclusive projects under the leadership of Haokholet Kipgen that make the best uses of natural resources and bring into complementary relationship the needs of economic development with the living environment .

He also said that FEEDS is of relevance, not only to the Himalayan region and India, but the world as a whole for its contribution towards development of Rural upland Agro-forestry, family base tea plantation, commercial flower cultivation, conservation of orchids and extension service .

He further said that FEEDS is the first in India to grow Emu in cold regions and the first to introduce Emu in the North East .

“A major focus of the organization is to impart education and facilitate rural livelihoods, skill training and capacity building for the millennials”, said Ranjit Barthakur while adding that in order to cope up with the prevailing deteriorating environment and economic conditions, FEEDS also introduced Silvi-Agri-Horticulture plantation to preserve the ecology and improve economy of the region.

Speaking to media persons at his Hengbung residence this evening, Haokholet Kipgen conveyed his gratitude to Balipara Foundation and its Founder Trustee, Ranjit Barthakur for conferring him the award and Lobsang Sangay, Tibetan President in exile and all the jury of the award .

The former Minister said that it is indeed a proud moment for Manipur to achieve such an award and one be among many other South East Asian Countries and across the globe.

He also thanked all the staff of the organization for their sincerity and dedication.

Source: The Sangai Express