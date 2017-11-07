Fragmented communities have come together under BJP rule, claims Biren ‘Development possible only when there is mutual trust’

Imphal, November 06 2017: Chief Minister N Biren has claimed that the fragmented communities of Manipur have once again come together under BJP’s vision of inclusive growth and united Manipur.

He was speaking at a Yuva Sammelan held at Khundrakpam Lainingthou Panganba community hall today under the aegis of the BJP Manipur Pradesh Yuva Morcha .

He asserted that the coalition Government led by BJP has been investing extra efforts toward building unity among different communities of the State .

No one born in Manipur has any intention to fragment the State and the State Government has been working relentlessly to bring about inclusive growth throughout the State .

The Government has initiated a number of projects to bring the hill areas at par with the valley, Biren claimed .

Mutual love, mutual trust, mutual respect and positive outlook are the cornerstones for building unity, and economic development can be expedited only when there is mutual trust, he stated .

The State Government’s commitment to re-build hill-valley unity which was under serious threats sometime back is a part of the overall endeavour to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Biren stated .

He went on to claim that the hills-valley relationship has improved considerably .

Criticisms about non-performance when the Government which is only around seven months old has just announced works/projects which should be taken up shortly smacks of harbouring negative outlook .

There would be some time gap between announcement of schemes/projects and their implementation .

It would be impossible to make Manipur a developed State within one year.

Development takes times and development cannot be done through magic .

Many projects/works which were overlooked or abandoned by the previous Governments for 15 long years are being executed by the incumbent Government, he asserted .

For the first time, people living in the interior areas of the State have reposed their faith in the State Government because of the different works taken up by the Government in the interior areas .

Now the Government is able to foster a close mental connection with people living in the interior areas, Biren claimed .

He then appealed to all the people to cooperate with the State Government toward successful implementation of the many social benefit schemes taken up by the Government.

The Government has been working on a number of welfare schemes for homeless people, persons with disabilities, widows belonging to BPL families .

A health insurance scheme for BPL families whereby they would be given Rs two lakh in a year for medical treatment would be launched on January 1 next year .

The Government is also working to launch a scheme on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3) under which monthly pension of Rs 1500 would be given to persons with disabilities who are incapable of physical work .

Moreover, plans are afoot to provide loans to skilled disabled persons so that they can generate their own sources of income .

The Government would give monthly stipend to disabled students and they would not be charged any fare for travelling in Manipur State Transport buses, Biren declared .

He went on to assert that people who are making a hue and cry against demonetisation are supporters of black money .

The Chief Minister also appealed to all the politicians who have been rejected by the people to remain silent .

“Please shed all parochial outlook and the attitude of not acknowledging good works”, Biren added .

Works and IPR Minister Th Biswajit said that he was surprised by the undue objections raised by Opposition parties against the Government’s benevolent activities .

He said that the Government has been working hard to ensure that only deserving people get benefits of several welfare programmes unlike the previous Government which gave old age pension to young unmarried women .

Demonetisation has proved to be a big success against black money and circulation of fake currency notes, he claimed .

Many eminent economists of the country and the world have lauded the Government of India for its bold demonetisation decision and it would certainly boost the country’s economic growth .

Goods and Services Tax (GST) would herald a transparent and uniform tax regime throughout the country and it would be more beneficial to consumer States like Manipur, he said .

Biswajit declared that dilapidated sections of Imphal-Saikul road would be fully repaired by February next year .

Many BJP MLAs and office bearers were also present at the yuva sammelan.

Source: The Sangai Express