‘Framework Agreement highway for complete independence of the Nagas’

DIMAPUR | Nov 10: NSCN-IM leaders including the outfit’s home minister said that the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and the outfit “is the highway for complete independence of the Nagas”. The NSCN-IM leaders also said that “the unique history and the legitimate rights of the Nagas have been firmly asserted and recognized to be the basis for political solution” in the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015.

The NSCN-IM leaders disclosed this information to Naga leaders from Rengma Naga Hills and Karbi Anglong of Assam today during a consultative meeting held at Camp Hebron, off Dimapur.

According to a press note of the NSCN-IM, an intensive consultative meeting led by Hukavi Yepthomi, home minister of the outfit and Lieutenant General Ningkhan Shimray, ‘political commissar’, NSCN was held with various Naga public leaders including gaonburas from the Rengma Naga Hills and Karbi Anglong, Assam. The meeting was also attended by a host of senior NSCN-IM leaders including its highest decision making body, the Steering Committee, the outfit’s ministers and deputy ministers, cabinet secretary, the NSCN-IM home secretary staff from the “GPRN Secretariats”.

The meeting was conducted by M. Daniel Lotha, the the outfit’s home secretary and invocation was pronounced by James Rengma (pastor). The outfit’s home minister and the NSCN-IM’s ‘political commissar’ thoroughly briefed the members present on the ongoing political talk which is in advanced stage. The NSCN-IM leaders also stressed on the need for active participation of the public leaders; as it is the need of the hour.

“The public leaders acknowledged the dynamic political leadership of the NSCN in signing the Framework Agreement with the Government of India on the 3rd of August, 2015”, the NSCN-IM said. The public leaders further strongly reiterated the urgent need for the land of the Nagas in Assam which has been snatched away arbitrarily by the greedy land encroachers to be restored to the rightful Naga owners in the event of the final solution, the NSCN-IM press statement added. The NSCN-IM claimed that the public leaders also affirmed their support to the Framework Agreement and the leadership of the NSCN-IM. “The meeting successfully concluded with a vote of thanks by Tennyson Rengma, Tatar, and benediction pronounced by Kesenga Rengma, President of Western Rengma Baptist Association and followed by a love feast,” the NSCN-IM said.