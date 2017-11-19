‘Framework Agreement’ shouldn’t affect territorial integrity, reaffirms public meet -UCM, AMUCO ,CCSK

IMPHAL | Nov 18 : UCM, AMUCO and CCSK in an open dialogue reaffirmed not to allow ‘Framework Agreement’ affect the territorial integrity of the state. Resolution was also made that any kind of pan-Naga formation based on cultural, provincial, territorial, financial and ethnic administrative will not be endorsed.

It was decided today in the public open dialogue session on possible outcomes of ‘Framework Agreement’ in the context of Manipur, organised by United Committee Manipur, All Manipur United Clubs’ Association and Committee for Civil Societies of Kangleipak (CCSK) at Lamyanba Shanglen here today.

The resolution taken during the meeting today also said that without the consent of people of Manipur, the government of India cannot take any decisions regarding the ‘Framework Agreement’ that was signed between the Centre and the NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015. It also added the officials will talk to the Union government officials and urge them to respect the sentiments of the people of Manipur.

The resolution taken today also demanded that state ratification should be made compulsory if Article 3 is to be revoked from the state. It also demanded that Manipur’s unique and rich political, historical and social history before merging into Indian government should be mentioned in Article 371 (C).

State intellectuals and eminent personalities took part and gave their views in the session.

One of the speaker at the session said that people of Ching-Tam of the state are of same ethnic group with shared culture and history. Both fought together to get freedom from the British and also took decisions jointly under Hijam Irabot’s time, therefore should remain united for Manipur.

Human rights activist, Babloo Loitangbam said that what the NSCN (IM) needs are a pan-Naga identity and more power to district autonomy which was given since 1973 besides fighting for freedom. So the need of the hour is to chalk out the details of what they want and counter their steps accordingly.

Social scientist, Dhanabir Laishram said difference should not be created on ethnic lines and urged that the best strategy towards a united Manipur will be going hand in hand with the hill areas people.

One of the representatives of Aimol tribe during the meet said that the issue of ‘Framework Agreement’ is only about NSCN-IM and that all Nagas are not involved in the conflict.

Source: Imphal Free Press