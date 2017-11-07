HC reserves order

Imphal, November 06 2017: Acting Chief Justice N Kotiswar of High Court of Manipur, after a two hours long hearing today, reserved the Court order on whether the objection report filed by the State Government against the anticipatory bail filed by ex Chief Minister, Okram Ibobi Singh, former Chief Secretaries O Nabakishore, PC Lawmkunga and DS Poonia, former Project Director of Manipur Development Society, Y Ningthem, can be furnished to the petitioners’ counsels or not .

The counsels of the petitioners prayed for furnishing the objection report submitted before the Court by the State Government against the anticipatory bail .

After hearing the argument between the counsels of the petitioners and the State Government counsels on whether the objection report of the State Government is admissible to be furnished to those who have filed the anticipatory bail before the Court, for around two hours, the Court kept the order reserved .

The interim order passed by the Court for the anticipatory bail filed by Okram Ibobi, the three former Chief Secretaries and the Project Director, will continue till an order is passed by the High Court of Manipur .

It may be mentioned that the anticipatory bail was filed by the petitioners through their respective counsels soon after an FIR was lodged before Imphal police station on September 1 in connection with the Manipur Development Society (MDS) scam of Rs 185,79 crore for implementing various projects of different Government departments.

Source: The Sangai Express