IT Enabled Employment Generating Skill Development Course Successfully Finished

Knowledge Exchange Network Manipur, Boston, USA had successfully conducted a one month free skill development course based on IT base DTP and other Computer skills which began on 7th of September and concluded on the 13th of October 2017 at Imphal East District.

The main curriculum of the course was Desktop Publishing using computer skills and technologies. 104 prospective candidates and aspirants oversubscribed the course.

Out of 104, 20 candidates were selected on merit basis and given the fulltime classroom base theory cum training. After the successful completion of the course and the assessment, candidates were distributed certificates of participation along with the grades achieved at the assessment on the 13th of October 2017. Prof. Jibon K.S. Leihaothabam of Manipur University distributed the certificates on the concluding day.

For future training program which to be conducted by KEN will be available in the website www.kenmanipur.org Knowledge Exchange Network, a group of Manipuri professional diasporas, aims at helping creating employment in Manipur by providing hands on free skill development on the job training for the youth in the state.

Contact: Dr Nongmaithem Ajith Singh, Senior Liaison Officer Manipur, Knowledge Exchange Network, Manipur (KEN-Manipur), Boston USA. Email: info@kenmanipur.org ajithex@gmail.com

1 of 27

This Press Release was sent by Dr Ajith Nongmaithem, who can be contacted at ajithex(at)gmail(dot)com.