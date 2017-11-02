Kut Festival promotes unity : Biren

Imphal, November 01 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that Kut festival is playing a pivotal role in building up oneness and harmony in the State having diversity in language, religion, costumes and rituals .

He was speaking as the chief guest at the evening session of the State Level Kut celebration held at 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground today .

The Chief Minister said that Kut has now become an important festival for the whole country and it is taken part by the people of different communities .

N Biren stated that in olden days, Kut was celebrated as a praise and thanksgiving to the Almighty by Kuki-Chin-Mizo ethnic groups at each and every village at a convenient time after a bountiful harvest .

With the advent of Christianity in Manipur at the end of the 19th Century, the festival seemed to have witnessed decline for some decades.

However, it regained its glory and people began to celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm every year on November 1 at sub-division, district and State levels from the last part of the 20th Century, the Chief Minister said .

N Biren contended that it is a matter of pride that the festival is now celebrated not only in different parts of the country but also in many foreign countries where Kuki-Chin-Mizo people are settled .

Speaking at the occasion, Works and IPR Minister Th Biswajit said that Kut festival is an effective instrument of socialising across the community boundaries.

The festival also preserves the culture, tradition and costumes of the Kuki-Chin-Mizo groups, he added .

The Minister urged the people of Manipur to pass on the communal harmony, love and unity built up by the festival to future generations .

In his presidential address, Water Resources Minister Letpao Haokip said that Kut occupies a special place not only among Kuki-Chin-Mizo groups but to all the communities of the State .

The Minister urged to overcome all the ill-wills, self-centric ideas and mistrust while celebrating the festival .

“Let us all pledge to promote peaceful co-existence and harmony and work together for the prosperity of the State”, the Minister said .

Health Minister L Jayantakumar, TD and Hills Minister N Kayisii, Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom, MLAs and top civil and police officers were also present at the celebration .

Musical extravaganza and Miss Kut Beauty Pageant were the main attractions of the colourful celebration.

Source: The Sangai Express