Last rites of WW2 Japanese soldiers performed

Imphal, Nov 13: As per the customary, the last rites of three Japanese soldiers who were killed in the World War 2 and their skeleton were remains in the state till date were performed at Koirengei on November 12, 2017 by a delegate team from Japan Association of recovery and repatriation of war casualties from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Government of Japan.

The delegates from Japan Association of recovery and repatriation of war casualties from the Ministry of health labour and welfare, Government of Japan are in the state for eight days program for recovery of skeleton remains of the Japanese soldiers who were killed in the World War 2.

The delegates are facilitated by the Second World War Imphal campaign foundation and Manipur Tourism Forum under the supervision of Manipur Government.



On November 8, 2017, skeleton remains of Japanese soldiers who were killed during the World War 2 were handed over to the Japanese delegation led by Tokunaga San of Japan Association of Recovery and Repatriation of War Casualty and Kenji Aya, First Secretary of Japanese Embassy to India by Second World War Imphal Campaign Foundation in a function held at Imphal War Museum at Sagolband Tera Amudon, Imphal whose remainds were recovered from Shangshak Village of Kamjong District.

On the other hand, delegates from Japan Association of recovery and repatriation of war casualties from the Ministry of health labour and welfare, Government of Japan along with Second World War Imphal Campaign Foundation and Manipur Tourism Forum today offered prayer at the Japan War Memorial, Maibam Lokpa Ching or Red Hill in remembrance of the Japanese Soldiers who were killed during the World War 2.