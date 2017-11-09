Mahindra TUV’s paint peels off while washing !

Imphal, November 08 2017: Some portions of the paint on a Mahindra TUV, allotted to a Judiciary Officer by the State Government, came off while being cleaned at a car wash leading to questions about sub standard workmanship.

According to reliable information, the incident occurred on November 6, when the vehicle in question was taken for washing and cleaning at a car washing facility at Uripok by M Jamesbond, the driver of Additional Judge Fast Track Court (Crime Against Women) Manipur.

During the cleaning process, some portion of paint from the car was washed away by the water pump used for cleaning.

As the driver suspected some defect in the quality of the paint used on said vehicle, he informed the manager of Shiv Mahindra (the dealer of the vehicle) and also submitted a report to the Additional Sessions Judge Fast Track Court.

Acting on the report submitted by the driver, the Additional Sessions Judge, forwarded a letter to the Law Secretary, Manipur regarding the partial damage to the paint of the vehicle allotted to the office .

The forwarded latter to the Law Secretary mentioned that the Mahindra TUV-300 Tb is allotted to the office of Additional Session Judge Fast Track Court (Crime against women) Manipur and it also stated that the vehicle was newly purchased and the registration number of vehicle is yet to be supplied by Shiv Mahindra (the dealer) .

It also expressed shock that the paint came off the newly purchased vehicle while cleaning at the car wash and added that the supplied vehicle with such paint quality is not surely company original piece and objected such sub standard work culture.

It also stated that the vehicle was allotted to the office of the Additional Session Judge Fast Track Court the day after Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the said Court.

