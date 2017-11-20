Manipur to host 1st North East Development Summit

Imphal, Nov. 19 (EMN): Manipur is all set to host the first ever North East Development Summit (NEDS) 2017 in Imphal from November 21-22.

NEDS 2017 which will be jointly organised by state government in collaboration with Union commerce ministry and India Foundation will be also formally inaugurated by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Announcing this at a press conference in Imphal this afternoon, Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said that around 20 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) is expected to be signed between various Departments of Government of Manipur and National and International Companies/Investors.

Stating that primary objective of organising such festival is to showcase the existing economic potential and to attract outside investors in terms of food processing industry, bamboo industry, fisheries, real estate to name a few, Singh called upon the media and masses to play positive and constructive role towards achieving economic development in the State.

“We should not create any inconvenience and troublesome to the tourists and visitors both from the country and abroad,” he observed.

Informing that altogether 175 delegates will be participating in the Summit, he said the Summit will be attended by Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Suresh Prabhu, Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Director Ram Madhav of India Foundation, Vice-Chairman NITI Ayaog Rajeev Kumar, Ministers and officials from NE states, Ambassadors, High Commissioners and officials from various Countries including Malaysia, China, Japan, Sweden, Taiwan to mention some few.

Around 36 companies/firms from India are participating in addition to Associations like FICCI, CII, NASSCOM, Border Trade Moreh, Myanmar India Business Chamber, India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce etc. Among others United Nations Resident Co-ordinator Yuri Afanasiev, High Commissioner of Malaysia H.E Dato Hidayat Abdul Hamid will also attend the Summit.

He said that the first ever North East Development Summit 2017 will be formally inaugurated by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on November 21, 2017 at 2 pm.

Chief Secretary RR Rashmi, Aditional Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Principal Secretary Vineet Joshi, Vice-Chairman of Manipur Infrastructure Development Agency (MIDA), M Asnikumar attended the press conference. In the morning, with mesmerizing display of cultural dances and music, the curtain-raiser of Manipur’s biggest tourism festival – Sangai Festival was held at Keibul Lamjao, 55km south of here in Bishnupur district on Sunday.

Manipur CM Singh accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar, ministers, MLAs, top civil, police and military officers attended the curtain-raiser function held under the aegis of state forest department.

The CM also flagged off Sangai Run Half Marathon which was organised as part of Festival at Sendra at Loktak Lake. Also CM Singh inaugurated Loktak Inland Transport Complex at the same venue.

The ten-day Sangai festival will be opened by President Ram Nath Kovind at Hafta Kangjeibung in Imphal on November 21.

