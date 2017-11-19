Mass Protest Rally Against the Bomb Blast at Chandel

Chandel, November 18 2017: In protest against the recent bomb blast at Mahamani Village, the denizens of Chandel District took out a Mass Protest Rally at Chandel District Head Quarters today.

Jointly organised by Anal tribe’s CSOs, large number of villagers, Students, Church and CSO leaders gathered at Mini Indoor Stadium and proceeds toward the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Chandel via Japhou Bazar.

During the mass rally, the protestors displayed several placards denouncing the recent bomb blast and also raised a slogans like “We condemn bomb blast” “We want Peace” etc.

A copy of memorandum addressed to Prime Minister of India and signed by the Presidents of Anal Naga Tangpi (ANTA), Anal Students’ Union, Anal Women Union, Anal Lon Chiefs’ Association and Anal Christian Forum was handed over through Deputy Commissioner Chandel.

It may be mentioned that on 13th November, suspected militant triggered an IED at Mahamani Village in Chandel District Head Quarters and claimed the lives of two Assam Rifles personnel.

Source: Imphal Times