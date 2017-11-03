Mizoram, Manipur and Sikkim amongst safest States for women in India

By Shabana Islam Laskar

Guwahati, November 2: According to the recent findings of Gender Vulnerability Index (GVI) Mizoram, Manipur and Sikkim are the safest places for women after Goa and Kerala.

This is the first time that GVI has come up with a research report which analyses the Indian States where women are safer or crimes against women are minimal. The purpose of this study is to identify the challenge women face with respect to factors like education, health, poverty and protection against violence. The findings will also help the lawmakers to alter the existing law of the land for the protection of women in each State.

The report was published by the women and child development ministry on Wednesday and was prepared by Plan India.

Crime against women is less in the Northeastern States of India as compared to other States on the list. It is unfortunate that girls from the Northeastern States, which are considered safer for women, had to face discrimination and humiliation when they visit places like Delhi or other major cities in the country.

As per the report, Bihar is at the bottom of the list in terms of safety of women with a GVI rating of 0.410. Bihar is the most vulnerable place for women amongst thirty States in the list.

Goa ranks number one in the GVI list, followed by Kerala at rank two, Mizoram in the third position, Sikkim at fourth, and Manipur at rank five. National capital Delhi is at number 28 in the list of 30 States. Delhi received very poor ratings in factors like protection and education of women.

Source: Time8