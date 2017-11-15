Nemcha Kipgen – ‘Digitalisation is mantra of growth and healthy competition’

IMPHAL | Nov 14: Minister cooperation and social welfare Nemcha Kipgen said that digitalisation has replaced the former manual and traditional activities as the latter consumed much time as well as energy too.

She was speaking as the chief guest at the 64th all India cooperative week celebration at Laishram Leirak community hall.

The main objective of the weeklong celebration is to highlight the achievement of cooperative movement and to plan for future strategies she said. She explained that the globe is becoming an IT globe so digitalisation is the mantra of growth and healthy competition.

She said that professionalism is now on demand in management area. Without professionalism in any field, there will be no success in any organisation or the cooperative, she added.

Nemcha continued to achieve success one must be professional in a certain field and to take responsibilities as well as duties of the organisation or cooperative and this will not only lead to the success of the cooperative, but will also solve many unemployment issues she said.

The function was attended by chairman, handloom and handicraft development cooperation limited, S. Rajen Singh as president, principal secretary (coop) J. C. Ramthanga registrar, cooperative societies H. Rupachandra and director ICM N. Ranjana Devi as guests of honour.