Nephiu Rio seeks solution as Christmas present from Centre : Solution before election, urges Nagaland

Dimapur, November 03 2017: The Government of Nagaland has impressed upon the Government of India today the need for settling the Naga political issue before Nagaland goes to the polls early next year .

In this regard, Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang along with his full team of Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) Government Cabinet and Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh this morning.

During the meeting, the Nagaland Chief Minister and his colleagues impressed upon the Union Home Minister the need for finalizing a solution to the long standing Naga political issue before the Assembly polls .

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, TR Zeliang told the Union Home Minister that the negotiation has been going on for 20 years and with the State scheduled to have Assembly polls early next year, it is important that settlement of Naga political issue is initiated before the elections .

Lok Sabha MP, Neiphiu Rio also mentioned that with the commitment and leadership of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, the final settlement does not seem to be very far and that it will be in the interest of all if the settlement is done before Christmas .

The Union Home Minister appreciated the initiative of Chief Minister of Nagaland and his colleagues for highlighting the need for an early solution and hoped that settlement of Naga political Issue will be done soon, according to the Chief Minister’s Office .

Later in the afternoon today, the Chief Minister along with his colleagues had a meeting with RN Ravi, Interlocutor to the Naga peace talks at Nagaland House, 29 Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi .

In this meeting too, the Chief Minister requested Ravi to ensure that settlement of Naga political issues is done before elections.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts made by the Interlocutor towards an inclusive solution that is both honorable and acceptable, according to the Chief Minister’s Office .

RN Ravi explained that they are very near to the final solution and it is essential that all parties are involved in the final negotiations to ensure a peaceful and long lasting solution .

He also mentioned that most of the substantial issues have been resolved and only symbolic issues need final resolution.

He also urged upon all concerned to impress upon all parties for the need of an early solution, preferably before elections in the best interests of the State .

The Nagaland leaders who met Union Home Minister Rajnath and Naga Peace talks Interlocutor RN Ravi were Neiphiu Rio (Member of Parliament Lok Sabha), Imkong Imchen, (Minister), G Kaito, (Minister), Tokheho Yepthomi, (Minister), Y Patton, (Minister), Dr Nicky Kire, (Minister), Kipli Sangtam, (Minister), EE Pangteang, (Minister), Mmhonlumo Kikon (Minister), Kejong Chang (Minister), Neiba Kronu (Minister), Imtilemba Sangtam (Minister), SI Jamir (Advisor), CM Chang (Advisor), Pukhayi (Advisor) and Hukavi, (Advisor) .

Source: The Sangai Express