NIA Court examines accused in murder of Nongdrenkhomba

Imphal, November 02 2017: The charge hearing of the murder case of PREPAK chairman N Nongdrenkhomba alias Nabachandra and his associate Leishangthem Sanjit, was partly held today, before the Special Court, NIA, Manipur and November 24 has been fixed for further hearing of the charges levelled against the six accused of the case .

The charge hearing of the case was listed as NIA case number 1 of 2017 before the Special Court NIA Manipur for hearing against Thokchom Gouri alias Kosnam (25) s/o Ibomcha of Wangoo Sandanmakhong and five others and after hearing the submission of the NIA through their counsel, the Court fixed November 24 for further hearing of the charges .

It may be mentioned that PREPAK chairman Ningombam Nabachandra alias Nongdrenkhomba and his driver, Leishangthem Sanjit alias Chingkhei, were found dead with bullet injuries in a quarter located inside the 7 Manipur Rifle campus, Khabeisoi, in the intervening night of July 21 and 22, last year .

After investigation of the case, NIA filed charge sheet before the Special Court NIA Manipur on July 7, for the trial against Thokchom Gouri, Ahongsangbam Kingson alias Yaiphaba (23) s/o (L) Chaoba of Thangmeiband Khomdram Selungba Leikai, Laichombam Naocha alias Malangba (24) s/o (L) Basanta of Sugnu Wangpokpi Mamang Leikai, Urikhinbam Budhichandra alias Budhi alias Poirei (44) s/o U Bheudhop of Sekmaijin Thongam Leikai and Haobam Ahead alias Lemba (40) s/o (L) Danikumar of Kwakeithel Akham Leikai .

The charge sheet stated that senior cadres of the outfit ordered a hit on their chairman due to his surrender to the Government, and the publicity secretary of the outfit, Urikhinbam Budhichandra alias Budhi alias Poirei, was reportedly tasked with carrying out the mission .

The charge sheet mentioned that Budhi later hired Tongbram Sanjit alias Pari, general secretary of KCP KK Nganba faction, on a contract of Rs 20 lakh and subsequently instructed two of its cadres, identified as Ahongsangbam Kingson and Laichombam Naocha (Malangba) for killing Nongdrenkhomba .

It further mentioned that Urikhinbam Budhichandra arranged the weapon for the assassination of the chairman .

The accused of the case, Gouri, Kingson, Malangba and Haobam Ahead are in judicial custody at Sajiwa Central Jail and Chongtham Manglemjao alias KK Nganba, chairman of KCP KK Nganba faction is on bail while Budhichandra is still at large and believed to be in Myanmar .

Few days after the charge sheet was filed, NIA, Delhi, led by SP Ankit Grag, arrested two more accused of the case, identified as Sairom Rabichandra (39) s/o S Ahanbi of Uripok Yambem Leikai and Sapam Basanta alias Chaoba (38) s/o Bonbihari of Tera Sapam Leirak, on July 12 and 14 respectively.

Both of them are also currently under judicial custody at Sajiwa Central Jail.

Source: The Sangai Express