OFFICE FOR DIRECT LOAN IN ANDRO SOON:TH. SHYAMKUMAR

Imphal, Nov 6: Forests and Environment, MAHUD, Horticulture & Soil Conservation and Town Planning Minister Th. Shyamkumar today said, to ease the problems faced by the people of Andro Assembly Constituency in availing loan, an office will be inaugurated at Ngariyan Chingkhong on 20th November, 2017.

The Minister also said the office will give awareness on various loans which will be provided directly to the beneficiaries.

Addressing as the Chief Gues at the function of one day awareness campaign programme on Handlooms & Handicrafts Delivery and MUDRA loan schemes at the Lai Manai Multipurpose Hall, Yairipok, Imphal East organised by the District Handlooms and Textiles Office, Imphal East District, Porompat, Minister Shyamkumar said that the locals need not visit the department personally to apply for loan, as the Ngariyan Chingkhong office will help in submitting the required documents of the beneficiaries thus saving time and money.

The Minister assured the locals that the Imphal-Yairipok road will be black-topped soon while observing the problems faced by the commuters.

The Minister further said that women plays avital role in the development of a society, it is necessary for women to be financially independent.

Today’s awareness programme will give the local women an opportunity to explore their talents and idea regarding possible business opportunities.

More loans under various schemes will be given after identification of beneficiarie, Shyamkumar added.

Shyamkumar appeals to the loanees to pay off loan on time so that a cordial relationshipcould be established between the bank and the loanees.

P. Meenakumari Devi, Project Manager (H/L), District Handlooms & Textiles, Imphal East District; Seikai Singsit, Lead District Manager, UBI (Imphal East & Ukhrul), officials of the District Handlooms and Textiles Office, Imphal East District, Prorompat graced the function as president and guest of honour respectively.

Locals of the Lai Manai, Yairipok, Imphal East also attended the function.

All together 1,250 cards were distributed to the women weavers of the constituency today.