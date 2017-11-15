Perpetrators of Chandel bomb attack will not be spared, vows Biren

IMPHAL | Nov 14: State paid last respect to the two Assam Rifles jawans who were killed in a bomb blast at Chandel district headquarters yesterday Chief Minister, N. Biren led the people in laying wreath on the mortal remains of the two jawans of 18 AR at Imphal international airport today.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the ceremony, Biren termed the incident as unfortunate.

He said it is a cowardly act to kill jawans who are here to serve the people and condemned it in the strongest term.

Government will not tolerate such acts and appropriate action will be initiated against those who are responsible for the killing and no one will be spared, he said. Soon after the blast additional forces including police commandos rushed to the area and large scale combing operations has already begun and if required, reinforcement will also be sent, he informed.

Biren continued that he has already spoken to the Ministry of Home Affairs and appropriate action will be taken in this regard.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Ksh. Bhavananda Singh, director general of police, L. M. Khaute, deputy commissioner of Chandel district, inspector general Assam Rifles (South) Major General Virendra Singh and other top paramilitary officials also laid wreaths to the mortal remains of the two Assam Rifles jawans namely, Sohan Lal and Inder Singh. The two bodies will be sent to their respective native States for the last rites later today.

It may be mentioned that, besides killing two jawans, six others were injured in the blast suspected to be triggered by militants near Chandel district headquarters yesterday morning at around 6 am. One jawan killed on the spot while the other succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

