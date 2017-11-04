PPCM objects ST demand for Meiteis

Imphal, November 03 2017: Reiterating their objection to the demand for enlistment of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category, the Protection and Preservation Committee Manipur (PPCM) today submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Biren.
Speaking to media persons at their Wahengbam Leikai office today, PPCM convenor Nongthombam Bimol pointed out that Manipur has a written history spanning over 2000 years and as shown by their literature, culture, agricultural practices etc, which were recorded in the Cheitharol Kumbaba (royal chronicles), Meiteis/Meeteis had attained a high level of civilization .
Before Meiteis/Meeteis adopted Hinduism, they followed Sanamahism and Sanamahism is in no way inferior to Hinduism, Bimol said .
It sounds rather irrational that a community which had already attained a high level of civilization having its own language, culture, literature and history must regress to the status of Scheduled Tribe, he remarked .
Noting that ST communities of the State have expressed vehement opposition against the demand for enlistment of Meitei/Meetei in ST category, Bimol cautioned that the same demand has all the potential to push the whole State into a chaotic situation apart from sparking fresh inter-community conflicts.
Source: The Sangai Express
