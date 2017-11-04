Protest against demonetisation of November 8, 2016 : 10 parties join hands to observe Black Day

Imphal, November 03 2017: Altogether 10 political parties have come together to observe Black Day on November 8 in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of November 8 last year which demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes then in circulation.

The Black Day observation which would feature a mass rally and a public meeting would be participated by INC, RSP, AIFB, BSP, CPI, NCP, AAP, CPI-M, AITC and JD-S .

Speaking to media persons at MPCC office this evening, Black Day observation committee convenor L Sotinkumar said that they have been closely monitoring all the policies and initiatives of the Centre’s NDA Government and the State’s coalition Government led by BJP .

Narendra Modi’s announcement of demonetisation plunged the entire country into a sea of misery.

Even today, the country is facing severe economic difficulties .

Even though a list of the country’s big corporate houses and the black money they stashed in foreign countries was submitted to the Parliament recently, it was kept sealed without ever disclosing its details .

The drastic step of demonetisation was taken up purportedly with the objective of bringing back black money stashed in foreign banks.

Even though the same step caused untold misery to a vast majority of the country’s population, the NDA Government has failed miserably to bring back black money, Sotinkumar said .

Black money stashed abroad have been already converted into hard currencies of the respective countries and it appears that these big corporate houses have been colluding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Demonetisation sparked acute inflation thereby inflicting untold misery to the masses.

The Black Day would be observed to highlight the adverse impacts of demonetisation to all the citizens .

Informing that the mass rally would be flagged off from Congress Bhavan and wind up at Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen where a public meeting would be held, Sotinkumar appealed to all the people to join the rally .

Observation committee chairman Govindas Konthoujam claimed that they have completed all preparations for the Black Day which would be observed throughout the country.

Source: The Sangai Express