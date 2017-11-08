RIMS case : High Court sets up committee

Imphal, November 07 2017: A Division Bench of High Court of Manipur has appointed Dr M Kunjabihari, retired Additional Director, Manipur Health Services, N Rojit, Registrar (Administration) High Court of Manipur and Kh Tarunkumar, Advocate, High Court of Manipur, to look into the allegation of serious irregularities and corruption at RIMS .

The order was passed yesterday by the Division Bench High Court of Manipur, comprising of Acting Chief Justice, N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Kh Nobin, after the matter was taken up by the High Court of Manipur on the basis of a news report purportedly based on a complaint by a student of the institute addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office .

The Division Bench considered the issue as a matter of immense public interest and accordingly took up a suo moto case .

The capability of RIMS to render effective and proper health care services to the public, especially to the poor and the underprivileged, has come under serious doubt because of the nature of irregularities alleged in the report .

The Division Bench called upon RIMS authority to clarify regarding the allegation, by filing an appropriate return to the Court and consider a commission to look into the matter and report to the Court to enhance public confidence towards the functioning of RIMS .

The Division Bench appointed Dr M Kunjabihari, N Rojit and Kh Tarunkumar to look after the allegation and to submit a report before November 20 .

The order also directed that the three member committee be given access to all the departments and offices of RIMS as well as to official documents of RIMS relating to the enquiry and also instructed the Director of the institute to give full cooperation to the committee .

The order further mentioned that the committee is free to report on any other glaring shortcoming in the functioning of the health care services rendered by RIMS if it comes to their notice during the enquiry .

It also directed the Director of RIMS to file an affidavit without fail by the next date in response to the allegations made in the news report irrespective of an independent enquiry by the committee appointed by the Bench .

The Division Bench issued a notice returnable on November 20 and listed the matter on the same day .

Advocate, M Devenanda, accepted the notice on behalf of RIMS, M Suresh (GCG) on behalf of Union of India and Advocate P Tamphamani, assisting counsel of Advocate General, N Kumarjit, accepted on behalf of the State of Manipur.

The order also mentioned that remuneration in respect of Dr Kunjabihari and Kh Tarunkumar will be paid by RIMS authority.

