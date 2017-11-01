Run for unity, pledge for unification taken across various districts

Bishnupur, October 31 2017: In view of the observation of 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel across the country, the day was also celebrated at various district of the State with ‘Run for Unity’ race .

32 Bn CRPF observed the birth anniversary of the Iron man of India at Loktak Project today .

A painting competition was also conducted, under the theme “Lets join hands to make India united”, in which 28 students selected from different schools in Bishnupur, Ningthoukhong and Loktak project participated .

After distributing the prizes to the winners, students, Jawans and senior officers took pledge to strive for unity in the State .

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant 32 Bn CRPF, Rajgopal Singh stated that the day is celebrated in honour of the man who played an important role in unifying the different communities of the country after independence .

He stated that around 20 jawans ran for the unity race which was taken out to Churachandpur .

Rajgopal asserted that October 31 is also the foundation day of CRPF .

The CRPF was established before India attained independence, however, it was almost dissolved after Indian became independent but Sadar Patel fought to bring CRPF back to life again .

On the other hand, a pledge taking ceremony was held at the conference hall of Mini Secretariat, Bishnupur district in which numerous students of Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya, Bishnupur, attended .

Organised by the district administration, the ceremony was attended by DC, Bishnupur Bobby Waikhom, SP, Bishnupur Jogeshchandra Haobijam, SDPO Binoy Singh and OC Md Raju Khan and its staff .

Chandel : The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was observed today at the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex, Chandel district to pay tribute to one of the founding fathers of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel .

The event was organized by the district administration in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra, Chandel .

The event began with a race from Indoor Stadium Hall, Japhou Bazar to Deputy Commissioner’s office, with the theme “Run for Unity” .

The race was flagged off by the Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar .

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Kumar said that the people of Chandel district should unite to fight against anti-social elements and bring development in the district .

“No room should be given to the people who intends to bring chaos and misunderstanding between different communities” he said .

All the district level officers, police, Manipur rifles, Assam Rifles, tribe and student leaders, chiefs and village leaders along with CSOs and students participated in the function .

Later, a pledge taking ceremony was also held in which the participants swore to preserve unity, integrity and security of the Nation and to strive in spreading the message of peace among the people .

The Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas was also observed at the conference hall .

CCpur : Meanwhile, in Churachandpur district, about 700 people mainly from the State and Central forces participated in the Unity Day run organised by district administration, Churachandpur to mark the National Unity Day .

The Unity run began from the DC’s residence at 7.30 am and concluded at Peace ground, Tuibong .

The event was organised in collaboration with the district police, Assam Rifles, BSF .

The District Level Officials, the NYK and local CSOs was also part of the nation-wide observation commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who had throughout his life propagated a united India .

Kpi: The ‘Run for Unity’ race was held in the heart of Kangpokpi DHQs today morning, with hundreds participating to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the Iron man’s 142nd birth anniversary .

Paying tribute to the first India’s Home Minister, who is credited as one of the founding fathers of modern India, the DC, T Ranjit Singh, flagged off the race at Daili village, which culminated at Brig Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi in the presence of SDC (HQ) Kaigoulal Kipgen and Fr Kurien, Principal SFS Daili .

The event was participated by students of Elite Higher Secondary School, Kangpokpi, St Francis de Sales School, Daili, JNV Kangpokpi, apart from DLOs, 38 Assam Rifles personnel, volunteers of NYK and Kanggui Youth Union .

The DC also administered the unity pledge during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebration which was organized by the district administration at Kangpokpi DHQs .

Addressing the participants, T Ranjit Singh said that the day is observed to commemorate the contributions of Sardar Patel who protected the unity of the country after independence while adding that it is also to spread the message of unity to all the denizens of Kangpokpi district irrespective of caste, creed and religion .

He continued that Patel believed in mutual love and harmony with no division of caste or creed, and struggled hard to keep our Nation united and added that his ideology and heritage, immense contribution should not be forgotten .

“Keeping in mind Patel’s efforts towards unity, it is our responsibility to ensure that we are united and we stay united”, asserted the IAS officer while emphasizing that all of us look ourselves as Indians, not as Kukis, Nagas, Nepalese, Meiteis, Muslims etc .

On behalf of the district administration, he expressed gratitude and appreciation to all the participants of the event and urged the people of Kangpokpi district to ensure unity, integrity and security of the nation .

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas was also observed at the conference hall of DC Kangpokpi to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India , Indira Gandhi, where a two minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the former Prime Minister .

A prescribed pledge was administered by the Deputy Commissioner which was collectively followed by DLOs, staffs of DC office and other stakeholders who took part in the observation .

Senapati : In observance of the National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), Nehru Yuva Kendra, Senapati in collaboration with Compassion Children Ministries (CCM), Mt Zion Higher Secondary School, Karong Area Youth club, D’ Coy 34 AR, 59 Mt Brigade, Senapati organised “Run for unity” race from Karong Bazar to CCM campus .

The programme was also attended by Karong village authorities and public leaders .

The race was flagged off by Deputy Commandant 59th Mt Brigade, Col Vrijendra Singh in the presence of CCM president, Robin Raomai Heni .

District Youth Coordinator, NYK Senapati, S Gourakishwor Singh said that it is important to propagate oneness for nation building among the various community and continue to cultivate the spirit of ‘unity in diversity’ .

On the special occasion, competitions for singing, dancing, drawing, essay writing and recitation were held at the CCM hall .

59th Mountain Brigade also distributed snacks for the orphans at CCM .

Tbl: District administration, Thoubal, led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Ng Bhogen, also observed the day at the conference hall of Thoubal DC office .

A pledge taking ceremony was also held to keep the Nation as well as the State united .

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also observed .

Ukhrul: The Directorate of Field Publicity (DFP), Ukhrul unit organized a public rally in observance of 142nd birth anniversary of our National Hero, Sardar Vallabhai Patel .

Over 300 students participate in the rally which began from St George School, Hungpung and converged at KT Rock community hall, Dungrei Hungpung, Ukhrul .

A public meeting was also conducted on National unity day in which a peace activist, TS Elvis peace led the individual pledging ceremony, to uphold national unity .

District Information officer (DIO) Robin Kashungnao expressed that education is not only class room teachings but taking time out for interaction with NGOs or departments officers for personality development .

District coordinator, DSSS Ukhrul, Yuingam Kapai who attended as a resource person enlightened the students on how National unity began to observe .

He said that the birthday of Sardar Vallabhai Patel began to commemorate as National unity day across the country, since 2014 in order to acknowledge his sacrifices and commendable works to built the country into strong nation .

While social workers Benjamin stressed on upholding the true spirit of unity with love and understanding irrespective to caste or creed .

Meanwhile, one 82 years old Khashim from Langdang village entertained by displaying traditional Tangkhul musical piece while choir from St George school Dungrei Hungpung Ukhrul were presented during the celebration .

As a part of the observation, a drawing competition was also conducted in three groups (Class – VIII, IX and X) at St George School.

