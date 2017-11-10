SKY Hospital conducts first angioplasty for in-stent restenosis

Imphal, November 09 2017: SKY Hospital conducted the first angioplasty for in-stent restenosis in the State on October 4 .

A press release issued by the PRO SKY Hospital and Research Centre stated that, on the day, a 16 years old individual from Arch Bishop Home Mantripukhri, Imphal West suffered a massive heart attack and was referred as an emergency case to SKY Hospital from another hospital .

On admission he was in a critical condition and as such all life saving treatments were immediately provided to him followed by high risk coronary angiogram .

A very thin metallic wire was carefully threaded through the obstruction within the preexisting LAD stent.

Over the guide wire, deflated small balloons were passed within the obstructed segment of the preexisting stent.

Highly skilled dilation of the obstructed segment was performed in sequences and finally a new drug eluting stent was inserted within the preexisting stent and was expanded to allow blood to flow normally called TIMI III Flow .

Two more stents were also implanted at the same session for the obstruction of he other native artery called left circumflex artery.

It further stated that the patient recovered well and was discharged a few days later .

Dr L Shyamkishore, Chairman and Chief Cardiologist of SKY Hospital stated that patients with heart attack or severe angina due to either obstruction of many native coronary arteries or previously implanted coronary stent may be given this method/process before subjecting the patient to CABG surgery.

Source: The Sangai Express