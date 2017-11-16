GalleriesNewsPress Release Special Outreach Programme on Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Soil Health Card November 16, 2017 11 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 11 1. The Chief Guest, Shri Khaipao Haokip, Chairman, Autonomous District Council, Churachandpur addressing the gathering during the Special Outreach Programme on the flagship schemes/programmes of the Ministry of Agriculture with special focus on Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Soil Health Card organised on November 15, 2017 at Tinnu Doungel Memorial CFC Hall, Saihenjang, Churachandpur Manipur by the Directorate of Field Publicity Nagaland & Manipur Region. 2. The Guest of Honour, Shri James Doujapao Haokip MCS, Sub-Divisional Officer, Tuibong addressing the gathering during the Special Outreach Programme

The Guest of Honour, Shri Henkholun Doungel, Chief of Saihenjang Village addressing the gathering during the Special Outreach Programme The Regional Director, Shri Mangjangam Touthang addressing the gathering during the Special Outreach Programme

People of Saihenjang Village, Churachandpur Manipur at a Rally during the Special Outreach Programme Exhibition of Farm Produce at Saihenjang Village, Churachandpur Manipur during the Special Outreach Programme

The Resource Person, Shri M.Ginzalian Agriculture Officer, District Agriculture Office Churachandpur Manipur addressing the gathering during the Special Outreach Programme The Resource Person, Ms. Manngaihkim, Technical Officer (Agri Extension), Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Churachandpur Manipur addressing the gathering during the Special Outreach Programme The Field Publicity Officer, Churachandpur Shri K.Sonikumar Singh delivering Vote of Thanks during the Special Outreach Programme

The Field Publicity Assistant, Churachandpur Shri Lalginlen Lhouvum presiding the Special Outreach Programme Ms. Reineihoi Doungel presenting a Special Number during the Special Outreach Programme on the flagship schemes/programmes of the Ministry of Agriculture with special focus on Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Soil Health Card organised on November 15, 2017 at Tinnu Doungel Memorial CFC Hall, Saihenjang, Churachandpur Manipur by the Directorate of Field Publicity Nagaland & Manipur Region.