SSUM and MPPDU gear up for fast unto death protest

IMPHAL | Nov 14: Socialist Students’ Union of Manipur and Manipur Proletariat Peoples’ Democratic Union will stage fast-to death protest if the government fails to take up necessary action to amend Article-3 of the Indian Constitution to safeguard the territorial integrity of the state by tomorrow.

Addressing a press meet today at SSUM office at Keishampat, SSUM convenor, publicity and propaganda, N. Tanoranjan said that they had placed great expectations that the new BJP led government will take up action in the interest of the indigenous people of the state. But till today the government has not taken up any action in this regard, he lamented.

He said moreover some of the individuals are misusing the PDS items for their own benefits as a result many of the poor have to buy rice at higher price from the retailer. Such action of misusing PDS items is ruining the lives of the poor”, he added.

The convenor continued that the government not taking up any measures and initiatives to safeguard the indigenous people of the state is very unfortunate.

Stating that the indigenous people of the state are in a precarious condition, Tanoranjan asked the government to take up necessary steps to safeguard the indigenous people of the state.

SSUM and MPPDU demanded to the government to punish all the individuals who are misusing the PDS items.

They appealed to all the public, civil bodies and student bodies of the state to support them in their protest to safeguard the territorial integrity and indigenous people of the state.