State boxer and coach hospitalised due to food poisoning on-board Azad Hind Express

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Nov 2: Three boxers and a coach from Manipur were hospitalised in critical condition due to food poisoning after having water from a uniform crew on-board Indian Railways’ Azad Hind Express between Howrah and Pune.

The incident occurred on the evening of October 25 while they were on their way to participate in the 66th All India Police Games that was scheduled from October 27 to 31 at the Wanowrie SRPF Police Training Centre in Pune.

The squad included team coach Seconder from Kakwa, and boxers Oinam Inao from Oinam, Jinimax Chanu from Nongada, both of Manipur Police, and Basanti of SSB from Wangjing.

The conditions of coach Seconder and boxer Basanti were first found to be critical and admitted at the Sassoon General Hospital near Pune Railway Station.

Meanwhile the coach was further referred to Ruby Hall Clinic.

Boxer Inao, whose condition worsened later was admitted at the Police Hospital and then at the Ruby Hall Clinic along with coach Seconder. They were also admitted to the ICU.

In such a bad shape, only Basanti—as her condition somehow improved—could take part in the Games and managed to win a bronze medal.

Source: The Sangai Express