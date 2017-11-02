Student from Manipur found dead

Greater Noida, November 01 2017: An engineering student from Manipur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation at Kasna here, police said on Tuesday .

The body of Vijendra Mog Jam (22) was found hanging from the window grill at his residence by the police last evening, Superintendent of Police Suniti Singh said .

He was a B.Tech student at IILM college and was living with two friends, who had both gone to Delhi when he took the extreme step, she said, adding the neighbours informed the police about the incident.

The body was sent for post-mortem .

A suicide note was also recovered from the room, police said.

“He stated that nobody is to be blamed for his death.

He addressed his parents saying he could not become the good boy they wished him to be,” an official said .

His room-mates told the police he was looking depressed since the last few days.

Though they asked him if he was facing any problem, he did not disclose anything to them, they said.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, but we are looking at all possible angles including murder,” the official said.

The student’s parents have been informed.

Source: The Sangai Express