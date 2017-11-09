Ukhrul Flower festival at Thahao- Commercial prospect stressed

Ukhrul, November 08 2017: DIGP IK Muivah today kick started the five days district level flower festival at Thahao, Assam Rifles post in Ukhrul .

Flowers put up at the festival showcased the potential of Ukhrul to produce beautiful flowers with excellent potential for producing flowers on commerical basis.

The flower show will continue till November 12 .

Sepaking as the chief guest at the opening day of the flower show, IK Muivah encouraged the flower farmers to cultivate flowers having commercial values .

According to him, Netherlands with 52% of cut flowers export in the world earns 3.2 billion dollars while Israel with 1% of cut flowers export, receive 200 million dollars annually .

The moderate climatic condition of Ukhrul district with high moisture content is just right for floriculture, added the DIG .

The IPS officer also called for more research to explore the medicinal values of the different flower species in the district as well as the other aromatic plants found in abundance at the district .

Floriculture has immense potential to generate handsome income for the florists as well as add to the per capita income of the State, he added .

A souvenir in connection with the day was also released by IK Muivah .

The five day flowers show will compromise of open flower competition, indigenous flowers and ornamental plants competition, open show while one day would be reserved for awareness programme .

The district level flower festival was organized by Ukhrul flower Society in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Source: The Sangai Express