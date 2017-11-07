Ukhrul locality declared plastic free zone

Ukhrul, November 06 2017: Among the 27 localities at Ukhrul district headquarters, Kasomtang has joined the National movement for a clean India by declaring the locality a plastic free zone and has became the first eco-friendly locality of Ukhrul town.

Speaking to this correspondent, chairman of Kasomtang Shimva Organization (KSO), Chonmi Raleng said that it is the duty of every individual to participate in the clean India movement to preserve the natural environment and make it free from pollution .

Destruction of nature due to different human activities and rapid urbanization have become a serious threat to the future of mankind, he added .

Realisation came to Kasomtang after the locality became flooded with waste materials especially non bio-degradable plastics blocking the drainages, culverts etc .

A public meeting held in August this year unanimously resolved to make the locality a plastic free zone and the move towards protecting the environment is along this line .

As part of preserving the nature, ornamental plants have been planted for beautification across the periphery of Kasomtang .

Posters and banners with the words, “Plastic Free Zone, Littering of Plastics Prohibited Here” have been put up within the locality .

The executive members of the locality have also issued a decree that it is the duty of the people of the locality to sweep the whole stretch of the link road measuring about 400 metres twice a week in the morning .

The Chairman further added that the locality has appointed one gardener to look after the nursery plants and to maintain the area on monthly honorarium basis.

Source: The Sangai Express